FS: Asus EKWB 3070's FHR & Ryzen 3600/b550/16gb ram combo

I've got an Asus EKWB 3070's from my wifes rig I’d like to sell as she upgraded to a used 3090. Never saw above 36c and great performing card. Looking for $360 shipped Card Link
I’ve also got a mono/cpu/ram combo; non-x 3600, ram is Gskill trident z rgb f4-3600c17d-16gtzr, board is the ASUS b550 tuf gaming plus. Looking for $300 shipped
