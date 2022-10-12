FS: Asus EKWB 3070's FHR/Ryzen 3600/16gb ram/older intel and deskmini hardware

CPU

Ryzen 3600 - $90 shipped

Intel I5 6400 -$35 shipped

Intel pentium GG4560 - $20 shipped



RAM

Gskill trident z rgb f4-3600c17d-16gtzr (2x8gb) - $70 shipped

Xpg 3000mhz 2x8gb cl16 - $45 shipped



GPU

ASUS EKWB 3070 - $360 shipped Card Link



MOBO

ASUS b550 tuf gaming plus - $120 shipped

ASUS z170-A $65 shipped (no I/o shield)



Deskmini - $125 shipped with 500gig WD black m.2 sn750 and 2x8gb pc2133 c15 SODIMM. Can take up to a 7700