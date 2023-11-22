FS: Asus Azoth Mechanical Keyboard, Corsair SP140 RGB Elite Fans, Distro Plate, Lenovo P11 Plus Android Tablet

N

Nirad9er

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2004
Messages
2,928
I have a few things for sale.

I accept Paypal
Heatware: Nirad9er

Channelz Corsair 5000X/D and 7000X/D Side Mounted Single D5/DDC Reservoir-V2

  • I had this mounted in my 7000X and have since moved to another case.
  • I know this says for 5000X & 7000X however I'm pretty sure it'll work for any case that can mount a 360mm radiator.
  • NO PUMP, only pump cover.
https://www.performance-pcs.com/wat...r-5000x-side-mounted-single-d5-reservoir.html

$175 shipped

20231122_170519.jpg


iCUE SP140 RGB ELITE Performance 140mm PWM Fans (3 pack)

  • These were additional fans I had in my 7000X
  • 3 fans, NO CONTROLLER.
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/cas...mance-140mm-pwm-fan-single-pack-co-9050110-ww

$60 shipped

20231122_170718.jpg


Asus Azoth (NX Red) Mechanical Keyboard

  • My brother bought from Amazon and decided on another keyboard and was passed the return window.
  • Can used wired or wireless
$175 shipped

20231122_171157.jpg


Lenovo P11 Plus Android 12 Tablet (128GB Storage + 6GB RAM)

  • Was rarely used and in mint condition
  • Glass screen protector
  • Case
  • Charger
https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/p/tablets/android-tablets/lenovo-tab-series/lenovo-tab-p11-plus/wmd00000476?orgRef=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F

$160 shipped

20231122_140113.jpg20231122_140035.jpg20231122_140418.jpg
20231122_140513.jpg20231122_140524.jpg20231122_140650.jpg
20231122_140705.jpg20231122_135803.jpg20231122_140010.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top