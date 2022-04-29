FS: ASUS 43" XG438 Monitor, Ghost S1. Big Shuriken 2 Rev B Cooler

yoyo0221
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2015
- Messages
- 529
Cases and Coolers
Monitors
- $150 Shipped - Pangea Ghost S1 in excellent condition (Original Box and All Accessories are included)
- $20 Shipped - Big Shuriken 2 Rev B Low Profile Cooler with Noctua NF-A12X15 Fan. Recently pulled from and ITX case and replaced with a larger cooler on an open test bench. I do not have the AMD bracket. The current Intel bracket fits LGA 775/1150/1151/1155/1156/1366.
Monitors
- $575 SHIPPED or Local $500 (NJ) -ROG Strix XG438 4K 120HZ Monitor - Zero issues with the monitor, works flawlessly. Just upgraded to a new OLED
