FS: ASUS 43" XG438 Monitor, Ghost S1. Big Shuriken 2 Rev B Cooler, Noctua LH-L9i Cooler

Gawd
  1. $150 Shipped - Pangea Ghost S1 in excellent condition (Original Box and All Accessories are included)
  2. $20 Shipped - Big Shuriken 2 Rev B Low Profile Cooler with Noctua NF-A12X15 Fan. Recently pulled from and ITX case and replaced with a larger cooler on an open test bench. I do not have the AMD bracket. The current Intel bracket fits LGA 775/1150/1151/1155/1156/1366.
  3. $25 Shipped - Noctua NH-L9i Low profile cooler. No additional accessories, just the Intel Mount that is currently on it.
Take Both Coolers for $40 Shipped.
  1. $575 SHIPPED or Local $500 (NJ) -ROG Strix XG438 4K 120HZ Monitor - Zero issues with the monitor, works flawlessly. Just upgraded to a new OLED
Does these come with the fulll size SD Adapters?
I MAY be interested in some cards.
 
pics? Any warranty left on them? Have they been fully tested to confirm they're not fakes?
 
How many 32GB (or other sizes) cards do you have left ?

If moar than 1, please pm me with a package deal price :)
 
