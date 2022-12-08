FS: ASUS 4090 TUF OC (Open Box) ** Original Receipt included.

Skyhopper01
Picked this up on launch day when I was unable to get the card I wanted. Used it since then. Card is a Very good bin and has maxed at 3105 MHZ, although it does have a small amount of coil whine. Selling it for what I paid, $1850 plus shipping and Paypal invoice fee. ** Original receipt included. For Reference, I will link my EBAY page.
https://www.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/conjoh-31
