FS: Asus 2080 Super, Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme Gen 1, Intel ES i9-12900KF

- Asus 2080 Super - $220
- Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme Gen 1 (R90VZJYD 15.6" 4K i7-8750H 32GB DDR4 256GB + 1TB NVME Runs Ubuntu) - $375
- Intel ES i9-12900KF QX7H - $150
specs addedAre you able to provide any additional info on the X1 Extreme? Serial Number maybe?