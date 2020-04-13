FS Astock z370 Fatality k6 motherboard WD Blue 2tb

Got a great deal on a complete pc. Selling parts I don’t need at a discount. Stress tested this gpu for 8 hours and ran flawless.

Asrock Fatality z370 gaming k6 motherboard. Excellent condition and very clean. Comes with I/o shield and the WiFi antennae’s. $90 shipped lower 48.
WD Blue 3.5" 7200 rpm drive. Was used as a game drive. Works great. $35 shipped lower 48

Asus gtx 1080ti with kraken g12 and kraken x52 cooler
Buy both for $old





Samsung 860 evo 500gb. Shows 100% life. Bought this from another member but no longer need it. Sold
Nothing wrong with either item. Looking to pass my deal to other members and priced to sell. Guaranteed against doa. I ship fast.
Heat is 190-0
https://www.heatware.com/u/52984/to
 

