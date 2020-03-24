FS: Asrok z390i phantom, bnib ncase m1 v.61

Hi All,
I have a couple of parts for sale due to getting the upgrade bug as a result of the virus.
1. Silver Ncase M1 V6.1 BNIB - $280 shipped
Changed directions in build (I may regret selling this). Unopened and will ship the same way it came in.
Evga Rtx 2080 TI XC - $950 shipped lowered to --> 900 shipped --> SOLD to @ Vader PENDING SHIPMENT VIRUS FREE! - Delivered
Had for the past 5 months. Still 2ish years of warranty left. No issues just got a 2080 TI Strix OC White.
3. Asrok Z390i Phantom ITX - 170 shipped
Purchased from a different user but never used. It was lightly used and as all the accessories and original box.
Pics will be up soon! Thanks for looking!
Heatware under lyang238
