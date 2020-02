FS: ASROCK Z370 ITX, Crucial Ballistix 2x4GB & 2x8GB RAM, Noctua 120mm Fans, Corsair SF400/450 sleeved cables, and Roccat Kone Pure Owl-Eye

ASRock Fatal1ty Z370 Gaming-ITX/ac motherboard. Brand new in-box (RMA exchange) Specs $130 shipped 8GB (2x4GB) Crucial Ballistix DDR4-2400 Model: BLS4G4D240FSB.8FD3. Photo $30 shipped Noctua NF-F12 120mm PWM Fans. Photo $35 shipped Noctua NF-F12 industrialPPC-3000 RPM PWM Fans. $40 shipped Corsair SF600/SF450 sleeved cables; These are stock cables that were paracord sleeved by the previous owner. 1x24-pin, 1x8-pin EPS, 1x6+2-pin PCIE, 1x6-pin PCIE, 1xmolex. EPS and PCIE cables are approximately 400mm in length and the 24-pin is approximately 300mm in length. Photo $30 shipped Roccat Kone Pure Owl-Eye RGB gaming mouse; this is brand new without box (received as RMA). Photo $30 shipped

PayPal is accepted form of payment. Shipping included in the lower 48 states. Heatware feedback link . Not interested in trades at this time. Feel free to PM me with any questions.