FS: Asrock x79 Xeon combo and R9 270 pair

This has been sitting in a HTPC case and used sparingly a few times a year (taxes and DVD/bluray ripping). I finally converted the Windows install into a virtual machine so this can go.I would also trade towards a decent video card like a 1070ti/1080/1080ti/2070/2070S or 5700xtx79/Xeon combo - $275 OBO + shippingAsrock x79 Extreme6/GB (box with limited accessories but I did pick up a replacement Game Blaster module and never used it)Xeon E5-2670 (8/16 cores, 2.7/3.3 GHz and 40 PCIe lanes)or Xeon E5-1620 v2 (4/8 cores, 3.7/3.9 GHz and 40 PCIe lanes)Stock cooler32 GB Patriot Viper 1866 (10-11-10-30) DDR3 (2x PV316G186C0KRD 16 GB kits) - red heat spreadersVideo card combo - $80 OBO plus shipping???2x Sapphire Radeon R9 270No boxes or cables but I will include the crossfire ribbon cable.Heatware is under Compcons