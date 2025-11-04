FS: ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara Motherboard

catogtp
[H]ard|Gawd
ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara
This was removed from a working system, used as a test bench and then I decided to build a microATX system and stole the ram/CPU/PSU from the test bench for that.
It's the board, the M.2 cooler and that is it. No box, no manual, no accessories etc.
Pins are perfect as seen in the pic.
Looking for $180 shipped.
My Heat: Schwing
My Heat: Schwing