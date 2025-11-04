  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara Motherboard

ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara

This was removed from a working system, used as a test bench and then I decided to build a microATX system and stole the ram/CPU/PSU from the test bench for that.

It's the board, the M.2 cooler and that is it. No box, no manual, no accessories etc.

Pins are perfect as seen in the pic.

Looking for $180 shipped.

My Heat: Schwing
 

