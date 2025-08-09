FS: ASRock X670E Taichi AM5 Motherboard $150

Hello all,
Time to let my beloved ASRock X670E Taichi board go! Works perfectly - got a great deal on an ASUS X870E Crosshair Hero (MC open box whoop whoop) and needed a newer/bigger case so did a swap. Running the latest 3.30 BIOS and from a pet-free and smoke-free home. Comes CIB with receipt. Purchased on 01/05/23 as an open box - turned out it was brand new and unused at the time! E-ATX board so you will need space for it.
https://www.asrock.com/mb/AMD/X670E Taichi/index.asp
$150 shipped via UPS Ground to anywhere in the lower 48. If you live elsewhere, shoot me a PM and we can figure it out.
Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338
Thanks!
