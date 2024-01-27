FS: ASrock X670E Steel Legend AM5 Motherboard - $150 shipped PENDING

https://www.asrock.com/mb/AMD/X670E Steel Legend/index.us.asp#Overview
Motherboard, Wifi antenna, new thermal pads on M.2 Heatsinks, and GPU support bracket
Pretty loaded up board - Bought at launch, been an AWESOME board. Will be flashed to newest bios on shipment. Mint condition except for the clip on the plastic antenna wing which broke when I bought it. (poor design) I just double sided taped it and it works like new. Motherboard will be dust free and working perfect. No original box but will pack well. The IO shield is built in.
Reason why I am selling? I have a Project Zero kit on the way.
Heatware under SLK
Paypal F&F or pay fee, or mail check. If you want a purchase receipt, I can provide as well.
Thanks!
