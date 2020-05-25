FS: ASRock X570 Steel Legend - Like New

Hello, I am selling a like new ASRock X570 Steel Legend ATX motherboard. I only used it a few days before switching to a ASUS motherboard. The ASRock motherboard works great but I didn't see the full advertised PCIe Gen4 speed of my Sabrent Rocket 1TB NVMe SSD. It was around 2.2Gbps for the read speed, which is still fast. I just wanted to use the full capability of my NVMe SSD. Even though I now have the full speed of my NVMe SSD I don't notice much of a difference in terms of the boot times and the time programs load. Also, it comes with all of the standard accessories, such as the screws for the M.2 slots, sata cables, etc. I'm selling the Steel Legend for $180 shipped. Firm. Thanks and have a great day.