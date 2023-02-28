FS: Asrock X570 Extreme 4 + Msi Geforce GTX 1050 Ti Gaming x 4GB

1. Asrock X570 Extreme MB. Mint condition. It comes with all the cables, and i/o shield. $110 shipped.
2. MSI GTX 1050 TI 4GB. I don't overclock and I don't mine. $65 shipped.
This was my former office machine for video editing.
I ship USPS priority mail, insured with signature for free.
My heatware
https://www.heatware.com/u/23016/to
