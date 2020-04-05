FS: Asrock FM2A88M-HD+ plus AMD A6 6400K CPU

As title says...In retail boxes, however, only the board comes in its original box. The CPU will be left in the socket during transition.Board is the initial revision. There was Rev. 2 and 3 added later on.Asking $75 shipped. If best offers are agreed on at a lower price, buyer to pay for shipping. Pick your choice.Paypal (F&F) as above or $77.55 (Service and Goods).Heatware in Sig.