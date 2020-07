FS: ASRock Fatal1ty Z370 Gaming-ITX/ac (RAM option), NCASE M1 (v5 & v6) black panels

I have the following items for sale/trade. I accept PayPal, and shipping within the CONUS is included (sorry, I don't ship outside of the CONUS). My heatware: 79-0-0 The only trade I'm interested in at the time is 64Gb (2x32) Corsair Vengeance DDR4 (3000 MHz, 3200 MHz, or 3600 MHz) or a set of silver NCASE M1 panels (v6).1) ASRock Fatal1ty Z370 Gaming-ITX/ac , $165 shipped ($200 shipped with 16Gb DDR4 2400 MHz RAM)Includes I/O shield, SATA cables, antennae, manual, drivers disc.2) NCASE M1 Black Panel Set (v5 and below). $70 shippedThere is a blemish on the top of the front panel as shown in the photo.3) Unused NCASE M1 Black Panel Set (v6/v6.1). $78 shipped (or trade for silver v6 panel set)There is a small manufacturing blemish on the top panel as shown in the photo.