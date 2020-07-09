FS: ASRock Fatal1ty Z370 Gaming-ITX/ac (RAM option), NCASE M1 (v5 & v6) black panels

E

Engr62

Gawd
Joined
Mar 24, 2015
Messages
649
I have the following items for sale/trade. I accept PayPal, and shipping within the CONUS is included (sorry, I don't ship outside of the CONUS). My heatware: 79-0-0

The only trade I'm interested in at the time is 64Gb (2x32) Corsair Vengeance DDR4 (3000 MHz, 3200 MHz, or 3600 MHz) or a set of silver NCASE M1 panels (v6).

1) ASRock Fatal1ty Z370 Gaming-ITX/ac, $165 shipped ($200 shipped with 16Gb DDR4 2400 MHz RAM)

Includes I/O shield, SATA cables, antennae, manual, drivers disc.

IMG_2948.jpg IMG_2949.jpg IMG_2950.jpg IMG_2955.jpg

2) NCASE M1 Black Panel Set (v5 and below). $70 shipped

There is a blemish on the top of the front panel as shown in the photo.

ncase m1 v5 panels.jpg ncase m1 v5 front panel blemish.jpg

3) Unused NCASE M1 Black Panel Set (v6/v6.1). $78 shipped (or trade for silver v6 panel set)

There is a small manufacturing blemish on the top panel as shown in the photo.

IMG_2953.jpg IMG_2954.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top