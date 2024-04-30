FS: ASRock DeskMini X300 with 5700g, 32GB DDR4 - SFF PC $300 shipped

ToyYoda03
I'm selling a ASRock DESKMINI X300, lightly used and in good condition. Was a Proxmox server that I played with for a time. It can hold 4 drives (2x nvme and 2x sata). Could make a decent HTPC or mini server.
$300 shipped
https://www.asrock.com/nettop/AMD/DeskMini X300 Series/index.asp
Specs
I'm travelling Sunday May 12th, won't be able to ship for a week afterwards.
Specs
- AMD 5700g cpu with Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 fan installed
- 32GB (16gb x2) Corsair Vengeance 3200MHz CL22
- 2x Kingston 240GB A400 sata SSDs
- 1x 256gb Hynix nvme SSD and room for one more
