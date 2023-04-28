FS: ASRock Deskmeet X300 Mini PC

Asking $400 shipped within the USA.

UPS Ground

USPS Priority Mail

.

PayPal F&F

Venmo

Cash App.

For sale is a complete system built around the ASRock Deskmeet X300 mini PC. This system is the larger cousin of the "DeskMini", and can fit a dual-slot GPU 200mm or shorter in length. This machine was gently used for office tasks, and comes from a clean, smoke-free home. System was built back in February 2023.Shipping viaorPayment via, orSpecs:Photots: