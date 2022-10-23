FS: ASRock Deskmeet X300 ITX AM4 barebone, AMD Ryzen 5600x, Ryzen 4100, Steam Games, Sega Genesis Mini 2, Xbox HDMI Adapter, Fujitsu Q704 Tablet PC

Deskmeet X300 ITX AMD AM4 barebone. Bought this back in January on this forum. No issues, ran my Ryzen 3100, 5600x, and 5700x with no issues. Includes the chassis/motherboard/power supply, original box (which it’ll be shipped in), and AMD wraith stealth cooler. You are limited to smaller dual slot 8-pin GPUs in this case (7.87 inch max), the longest I was able to put in is an EVGA 3060Ti XC. The board installed has 4x DDR4 full size slots. Has the WiFi kit installed and takes nearly any 65-watt AM4 CPU, which I also have for sale below.
Deskmeet X300 specs
Deskmeet X300 barebones - $220 shipped, take $20 off if you buy one of the CPUs below with it.
AMD Ryzen 5600x, chip only. Was used in my Sim racing ITX system above since January, no issues.
AMD Ryzen 5600x - $110 shipped.
Ryzen 3 4100. Came with ITX system above, no issues.
Ryzen 3 4100 - $45 shipped
Steam Games, make offers if these prices are more than legit sites (Steam, gog, gmg,etc.) PP F&F on these:
Ghostwire Tokyo - $10
Death Stranding Director's Cut - $15
The Outer Worlds Spacera Choice Edition - $15
Marvels Midnight Suns with Dr Strange DLC - $15
Nioh 2 Complete Edition - $20
The Quarry Deluxe Edition - $10
Sega Genesis Mini 2 - Purchased new via Amazon Japan, you can still get these for $100 plus shipping plus tax, save a few bucks buying my new one for $105 PP F&F only:
Sega Genesis Mini 2 NEW - $105 shipped PayPal F&F only.
POUND HD HDMI Link cable for original Xbox system - I've been using this on my softmodded OG Xbox since September and no longer need it. It has decent quality and has always worked. These go for $40 on Amazon, so here's a chance to get it cheaper. It comes with the adapter, unused HDMI cable and the original box.
POUND HDMI adapter for OG Xbox - $25 shipped.
Fujitsu Tablet PC Specs:
Samsung 128GB SSD, i7-4600U, 8GB DDR3, Wifi & 4G LTE
Has SIM / microSD slots and stylus, the keyboard dock also has a battery and it too still has a decent battery charge.
https://www.fujitsu.com/ca/en/Images/q704-en.pdf
Fujitsu Stylistic Q704 touchscreen Laptop/Tablet + keyboard dock - good battery - Windows 10 Pro - $100 Shipped
H E A T W A R E
Deskmeet X300 specs
Deskmeet X300 barebones - $220 shipped, take $20 off if you buy one of the CPUs below with it.
AMD Ryzen 5600x, chip only. Was used in my Sim racing ITX system above since January, no issues.
AMD Ryzen 5600x - $110 shipped.
Ryzen 3 4100. Came with ITX system above, no issues.
Ryzen 3 4100 - $45 shipped
Steam Games, make offers if these prices are more than legit sites (Steam, gog, gmg,etc.) PP F&F on these:
Ghostwire Tokyo - $10
Death Stranding Director's Cut - $15
The Outer Worlds Spacera Choice Edition - $15
Marvels Midnight Suns with Dr Strange DLC - $15
Nioh 2 Complete Edition - $20
The Quarry Deluxe Edition - $10
Sega Genesis Mini 2 - Purchased new via Amazon Japan, you can still get these for $100 plus shipping plus tax, save a few bucks buying my new one for $105 PP F&F only:
Sega Genesis Mini 2 NEW - $105 shipped PayPal F&F only.
POUND HD HDMI Link cable for original Xbox system - I've been using this on my softmodded OG Xbox since September and no longer need it. It has decent quality and has always worked. These go for $40 on Amazon, so here's a chance to get it cheaper. It comes with the adapter, unused HDMI cable and the original box.
POUND HDMI adapter for OG Xbox - $25 shipped.
Fujitsu Tablet PC Specs:
Samsung 128GB SSD, i7-4600U, 8GB DDR3, Wifi & 4G LTE
Has SIM / microSD slots and stylus, the keyboard dock also has a battery and it too still has a decent battery charge.
https://www.fujitsu.com/ca/en/Images/q704-en.pdf
Fujitsu Stylistic Q704 touchscreen Laptop/Tablet + keyboard dock - good battery - Windows 10 Pro - $100 Shipped
H E A T W A R E
Last edited: