FS: ASRock Deskmeet 5700x/3060Ti ITX system, AMD Ryzen 5600x, 4100, Steam Games, Sega Genesis Mini 2, OG Xbox HDMI Adapter

Make offers, the worst I can say is no.Deskmeet X300 ITX AMD AM4 system with Ryzen 5700x and a 2-fan 3060Ti installed. Bought the ITX system back in January on this forum and then installed a new 5700x and a used 3060Ti (also from this forum). No issues, ran my Ryzen 3100 and 5600x, and the included 5700x with no issues. Includes the chassis/motherboard/power supply, original box (which it’ll be shipped in), and AMD wraith stealth cooler. An EVGA 3060Ti XC is the installed GPU. The board installed has 4x DDR4 full size slots. Has the WiFi kit installed and takes nearly any 65-watt AM4 CPU.Deskmeet X300 ITX with Ryzen 5700x and EVGA 3060Ti - $400 shipped.Retail AMD Ryzen 5600x, chip only. Was used in my Sim racing ITX system above since January, no issues. Will include original box, most likely folded up for shipping.AMD Ryzen 5600x - $110 shipped.Ryzen 3 4100. Came with ITX system above, no issues.Ryzen 3 4100 - $45 shippedSteam Games, make offers if these prices are more than legit sites (Steam, gog, gmg,etc.) PP F&F on these:Ghostwire Tokyo - $10Death Stranding Director's Cut - SOLDThe Outer Worlds Spacera Choice Edition - $15Marvels Midnight Suns with Dr Strange DLC - $15Nioh 2 Complete Edition - $20The Quarry Deluxe Edition - $10Sega Genesis Mini 2 - Purchased new via Amazon Japan, you can still get these for $100 plus shipping plus tax, save a few bucks buying my new one for $105 PP F&F only:Sega Genesis Mini 2 NEW - $105 shipped PayPal F&F only.POUND HD HDMI Link cable for original Xbox system - I've been using this on my softmodded OG Xbox since September and no longer need it. It has decent quality and has always worked. These go for $40 on Amazon, so here's a chance to get it cheaper. It comes with the adapter, unused HDMI cable and the original box.POUND HDMI adapter for OG Xbox - $25 shipped.Fujitsu Tablet PC Specs:Samsung 128GB SSD, i7-4600U, 8GB DDR3, Wifi & 4G LTEHas SIM / microSD slots and stylus, the keyboard dock also has a battery and it too still has a decent battery charge.Fujitsu Stylistic Q704 touchscreen Laptop/Tablet + keyboard dock - good battery - Windows 10 Pro - $100 Shipped