Fs: Asrock B650i ITX AM5 Lightning WiFi Motherboard

D

Dreamerbydesign

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
6,346
My Heatware: 111-0-0 I have a ton of feedback here including recent feedback. Buy with confidence.

Terms: I ship within one business day, always with tracking and insurance. PayPal f&f fee less for payment. US48 only, no Hawaii, Alaska or international. No trades.


Asrock B650i ITX Lightning Wifi AM5 motherboard

Link to Amazon for more info - Currently $199 and back ordered. I can ship next business day.

I bought it new from there for $199 and can provide the receipt

Price $175 obo shipped USPS priority mail. No holds no trades.



IMG_1697.jpeg


IMG_1700.jpeg
 
Last edited:
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
Price lowered again. Let’s move this.

I moved back to a full size atx setup, or I wouldn’t be selling this. Excellent board for the money.

Ran my 7800x3d nice and cool with a -30 offset all cores. Of course ymmv based on your chip. But the board is capable.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top