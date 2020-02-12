FS: Asrock AB350 ITX mobo

I have the following parts for sale. All are out of a decommissioned development work stations and remain in perfect working condition:



1. SOLD. Ryzen 1600 ($65 shipped). Includes box and Wraith stealth.



2. SOLD MSI GTX 1050ti Gaming ($90 shipped). 4GB, includes box and all retail contents.



3. SOLD Samsung SM961 128 GB nvme drive ($30 shipped). Comes with a heatsink installed; its height is low enough to allow installing as a back-mounted motherboard drive if that's needed.



4. SOLD 16 GB White Corsair Vengence memory.



5. Asrock B350 Gaming ITX motherboard ($80 shipped). Includes all retail contents (nvme screw, i/o shield, product CD and other materials).



6. SOLD Ryzen 2700 ($110 shipped). Ships in retail box and includes an unused Wraith Spire cooler.



All items ship via 2-3 day USPS Priority mail.



Payment via PayPal. Heat is in my signature.