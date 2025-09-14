  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS- ASRock 790 Pro RS Wifi

Moparzrule

Nov 21, 2024
My sons board died so we sent it in for RMA, instead of waiting we bought a new board. This is fresh back from RMA, looks like a brand new board best I can tell. Unfortunately, I think I accidentally left some stuff in the box underneath that I sent in with the old board, so it doesn't come with anything. Even though it's a wifi board we use ethernet connections for our PC's, so we never took the antenna's out of the box. Might be able to find some cheap somewhere.

Anyway, will sell the board for $85 shipped. I only take paypal, goods and services is fine. Heatware under 87dtna.



https://www.newegg.com/asrock-z790-...NOO1NG87IKeXJmZNHKJewuwtSTZrR_G9p-pM6KUKAZni9
 

