FS: Arctis Wireless Headsets, Mechincal Keyboards (Razer Huntsman V2, Asus Azoth), Corsair SP140 RGB Elite Fans, Distro Plate

Nirad9er

Feb 18, 2004
2,953
I have a few things for sale.

I accept Paypal
Heatware: Nirad9er
All items priced as shipped in the US (lower 48)

Razer Huntsman V2 Mechanical Keyboard
  • Like new condition
  • Was used on a spare computer that rarely got used
$80 shipped

20231212_173133.jpg


Asus Azoth (NX Red) Mechanical Keyboard

  • My brother bought from Amazon and decided on another keyboard and was passed the return window.
  • Can used wired or wireless
$160 shipped

20231122_171157.jpg


Channelz Corsair 5000X/D and 7000X/D Side Mounted Single D5/DDC Reservoir-V2

  • I had this mounted in my 7000X and have since moved to another case.
  • I know this says for 5000X & 7000X however I'm pretty sure it'll work for any case that can mount a 360mm radiator.
  • NO PUMP, only pump cover.
https://www.performance-pcs.com/wat...r-5000x-side-mounted-single-d5-reservoir.html

$125 shipped

20231122_170519.jpg


iCUE SP140 RGB ELITE Performance 140mm PWM Fans (3 pack)

  • These were additional fans I had in my 7000X
  • 3 fans, NO CONTROLLER.
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/cas...mance-140mm-pwm-fan-single-pack-co-9050110-ww

$50 shipped

20231122_170718.jpg

Steelseries Arctis 7+ Wireless gaming Headset

  • I upgraded to a set that's compatible with Xbox and PS5.
  • I used these for my PC.
  • Like new condition
$75 shipped

20231221_100526.jpg20231221_082653.jpg20231221_082728.jpg

Steelseries Arctis 9X Wireless gaming Headset

  • I upgraded to another set for my spare PC with a 2.4ghz connection to my PC. These only work by Bluetooth with PC.
  • Like new condition, rarely used with my Xbox.
$85 shipped

20231221_075735.jpg20231221_075722.jpg
 

  • 20231216_121518.jpg
    20231216_121518.jpg
    358.6 KB · Views: 1
  • 20231216_121704.jpg
    20231216_121704.jpg
    516.1 KB · Views: 1
Awesome keyboards. I picked a Strix Scope 96 II recently. Have to admit, these Asus keyboards literally put to shame the other major brands...Pretty much merging low latency gaming and custom keyboard market into one. Excellent switches, well lubed, good stabilizers...Honestly a dream to type on. I replaced mine with some cloned GMK keycaps and loving the look/feel.

For those interested, def worth checking out! Can't go back to my corsair and logitech keyboards at all anymore after using it.

Bump for you good sir.
 
