FS: Apple Watch Ultra & Series 7, Dell G15 3070 Ti Gaming laptop, DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Gimbal, Fitbit Sense 2, Meta Quest 2 VR, some keyboards and mice

hellfire88
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 28, 2004
- Messages
- 2,866
Hi All, got a bunch of stuff accumulated so trying to pare down a bit. Please PM me if interested in anything, thanks!
1) Apple Watch Ultra - $625 shipped to CONUS
Great condition & comes with the original Green Alpine Loop and charger as well as a full-body case/cover.
Pictures:
2) Apple Watch Series 7 45mm Stainless Steel Cellular - $300 shipped to CONUS
This is in very good condition and comes with a 3rd-party sport band, charger, full-body case/cover.
Pictures:
3) DJI Osmo Mobile 6 - $100 shipped to CONUS
In great condition and comes with everything as a new one would, including the original box.
Pictures:
4) Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch - $150 shipped to CONUS
Comes with a full 3rd-party set of watch bands and cases as well as the original charger. Great condition
Pictures:
5) Meta Quest 2 256GB w/ Elite Battery Strap - $370 shipped to CONUS
In great condition. Has silicone face protector also.
Pictures:
6) Apple Magic Mouse 2 Space Gray - $75 shipped to CONUS
In great condition and comes with original box and charging cable
Pictures:
7) Logitech MX Keys - $95 shipped to CONUS
In mint condition and comes with the USB receiver, charging cable as well as box
Pictures:
8) Logitech MX Mechanical Mini (Tactile - Quiet) - $120 shipped to CONUS
Comes with the USB Bolt receiver and USB-C charging cable
Pictures:
9) Kinesis FreeStyle2 Blue for Mac - $100 shipped to CONUS
In mint condition and comes with the optional lift kit and palmrest kit that were never used. Please see more info about it here: https://kinesis-ergo.com/shop/freestyle2-blue-mac/
Pictures:
10) Kinesis DXT Mouse 2 Wireless - $75 shipped to CONUS
This is barely used and in great condition. It comes with the original box, USB receiver, and carry pouch. Please see more information about it here: https://kinesis-ergo.com/shop/dxt-wireless-mouse2/
Pictures:
11) Dell G15 Gaming Laptop - $950 shipped to CONUS
Mint condition & specs include AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, nVidia GeForce 3070 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 165Hz 1080p 15.6" screen. Comes with original box and charger.
Pictures: https://imgur.com/a/vFWWiVS
12) SlimQ 240W GaN Charger for Laptops - $85 shipped to CONUS
I have 2 and both are brand new, sealed in box. They have interchangable tips, Dell/Alienware tips are included.
Pictures: https://imgur.com/a/hTGm7gT
13) Elgato Wave:3 with Pop Filter - $100 shipped to CONUS
Barely used, comes with the original box and accessories + optional pop filter is also included. Mint condition.
Pictures: https://imgur.com/a/4Qv3ehf
14) Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X | S - $100 shipped to CONUS
Only selling since I upgraded to the 2TB version, comes with original box but its kind of beat up (the box).
Pictures: https://imgur.com/a/14LQuaJ
15) NetGear AX5400 (RAX50) WiFi 6 Router - $90 shipped to CONUS
Solid and stable WiFi 6 router. Comes with charger and ethernet cable.
Pictures: https://imgur.com/a/1a7JFeo
1) Apple Watch Ultra - $625 shipped to CONUS
Great condition & comes with the original Green Alpine Loop and charger as well as a full-body case/cover.
Pictures:
2) Apple Watch Series 7 45mm Stainless Steel Cellular - $300 shipped to CONUS
This is in very good condition and comes with a 3rd-party sport band, charger, full-body case/cover.
Pictures:
3) DJI Osmo Mobile 6 - $100 shipped to CONUS
In great condition and comes with everything as a new one would, including the original box.
Pictures:
4) Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch - $150 shipped to CONUS
Comes with a full 3rd-party set of watch bands and cases as well as the original charger. Great condition
Pictures:
5) Meta Quest 2 256GB w/ Elite Battery Strap - $370 shipped to CONUS
In great condition. Has silicone face protector also.
Pictures:
6) Apple Magic Mouse 2 Space Gray - $75 shipped to CONUS
In great condition and comes with original box and charging cable
Pictures:
7) Logitech MX Keys - $95 shipped to CONUS
In mint condition and comes with the USB receiver, charging cable as well as box
Pictures:
8) Logitech MX Mechanical Mini (Tactile - Quiet) - $120 shipped to CONUS
Comes with the USB Bolt receiver and USB-C charging cable
Pictures:
9) Kinesis FreeStyle2 Blue for Mac - $100 shipped to CONUS
In mint condition and comes with the optional lift kit and palmrest kit that were never used. Please see more info about it here: https://kinesis-ergo.com/shop/freestyle2-blue-mac/
Pictures:
10) Kinesis DXT Mouse 2 Wireless - $75 shipped to CONUS
This is barely used and in great condition. It comes with the original box, USB receiver, and carry pouch. Please see more information about it here: https://kinesis-ergo.com/shop/dxt-wireless-mouse2/
Pictures:
11) Dell G15 Gaming Laptop - $950 shipped to CONUS
Mint condition & specs include AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, nVidia GeForce 3070 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 165Hz 1080p 15.6" screen. Comes with original box and charger.
Pictures: https://imgur.com/a/vFWWiVS
12) SlimQ 240W GaN Charger for Laptops - $85 shipped to CONUS
I have 2 and both are brand new, sealed in box. They have interchangable tips, Dell/Alienware tips are included.
Pictures: https://imgur.com/a/hTGm7gT
13) Elgato Wave:3 with Pop Filter - $100 shipped to CONUS
Barely used, comes with the original box and accessories + optional pop filter is also included. Mint condition.
Pictures: https://imgur.com/a/4Qv3ehf
14) Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X | S - $100 shipped to CONUS
Only selling since I upgraded to the 2TB version, comes with original box but its kind of beat up (the box).
Pictures: https://imgur.com/a/14LQuaJ
15) NetGear AX5400 (RAX50) WiFi 6 Router - $90 shipped to CONUS
Solid and stable WiFi 6 router. Comes with charger and ethernet cable.
Pictures: https://imgur.com/a/1a7JFeo