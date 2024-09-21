  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: Apple Watch Series 4, Factory Unlocked IPhone 16 Pro 512GB, IPhone 16 Pro Max 256gb

A

astec

Gawd
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
756
Apple Watch Series 4 non cellular. Good condition, Bllack 44mm. Asking $50 obo.

Wife’s IPhone 16 pro, Gold color, 512GB. She’s used a case since new, but screen does have some light scratches from her long fingernails. Very surface level and not noticeable unless the phone is off. Purchased direct from Apple carrier free. $850 obo

My IPhone 16 Pro Max, space gray, 256 gb. Used mine naked, so it does have a couple very minor scuffs from a couple drops. No cracks or anything crazy, and the screen has one or two surface level light scratches from a key ring. $875 obo

pics upon request.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top