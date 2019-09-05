FS: Apple Watch S5 Nike+ 40mm - Asus Z97-E - i74790K - H60 Cooler - DDR3-1600 16gb kit - CX750M PSU - Mophie iPhone 8 Charge Case

- Asus Z97-A/USB3.1 Motherboard - $130 $95 shipped (back in it's box w/ ram)

- 2x Crucial Ballistix Sport 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 - $55 $45 shipped

- Antec Earthwatts EA-650 650w PSU. $40 - $35 shipped

- Corsair H50i AIO CPU Cooler, with 2 corsair fans - $40 shipped

Intel i7-4790K CPU (never overclocked by me) - $190 $165 shipped (back in it's box)

Nintendo Switch (v1) with neon yellow joycons. Exceptionally low usage, docked most of it's life. Only left the house in a hard case. Includes original box and all accessories. I'm keeping the red/blue joycons that originally came with it as they have the most wear. If the buyer realllllly wants them I would consider selling them with it. Anker screen protector has been on since I got it. in the pictures I realized some cat hair was on the screen, and not pictured are the HDMI cable and AC Adapter which are both included. Everything has been boxed back up. Purchased Aug 2018 - Gonna start at $260 shipped

- Nintendo Family + Expansion - full info here, but I've got 2 slots open currently. I've offered slots in the past here and had several takers, down to just one of that original crew so I need to fill the slots!Renews yearly and I'll send a reminder about a month before renewal to see who is interested in staying on. Just upgraded to the expansion membership (includes animal crossing DLC, select Nintendo 64 and Sega games), so it'll be $11 for the year.

Free for the cost of shipping:

Code: https://imgur.com/a/hIwVRS8

- Single Ended Active SCSI adapter? See Photos.

- Tecmar DataVault 4000 / WangDat 3200 IDE tape drive?

DJI Phantom 3 Standard - purchased refurbished from DJI in November 2016 (actually shocked I've had it that long). Bought a case for it and I've probably flown it less than a dozen times, didn't end up using it as much as I thought I would. Going to be moving at the end of the year and I'm not interested in transporting it. The plastic phone mount snapped as it usually does, it'll be included but a replacement that mounts on the lanyard loop will be included as well. One Battery, charger, several sets of blades, a set of blade protectors, I have the original box but shipping with the case and accessories would be easier. If the purchaser wishes to pay additional shipping to get the original box and case that's an option. Given the lack of use I'm not sure exactly what to price it at so I'll start at $200 + actual shipping. Code: https://imgur.com/a/H2jN5uL

- Anker Battery Case iPhone 6/6S Black - used a few times, phone never lived in the case. Includes original box. - $14 shipped

- Mophie Battery Case iPhone 8 Red - used a few times, phone never lived in the case. Includes original box. - $33 shipped- Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case Anthracite/Black Band includes 2 clear cases and 2 new screen protectors - $150 + shipping oboGaming computer part out (I should have original boxes for all of these parts)- Asus Z97-E/USB 3.1 motherboard - $90 shipped- Intel i7-4790K CPU (never overclocked, used for gaming) - $95 shipped- Corsair H60 AIO liquid cooler - $50 shippedCurrently above 3 items are all together still, will sell combo for $220 shipped- G.SKILL Sniper Gaming Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR3 1600 (PC3 12800) Desktop Memory Model F3-1600C9D-16GSR - $50 shipped- Corsair CX 750M 750 watt semi-modular power supply - $50 shippedPictures available for all.-------------------------That's it for now.All items working pulls, but as is with no expressed warranties, unless not as described.keeping as a backup since I have to RMA my new one.sold on ebaySlots Filled- All taken via freebies thread.- Sold on ebay