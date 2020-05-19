FS: Apple TV 4kVR headsets- Oculus Quest, Samsung Odyssey, HP & Wireless HDMI

Hey guys. Needing some cash in these times of less work.
Looking to sell off a couple items I don’t need

Apple TV A1842 4K 32gb with power cord and remote $130 shipped


Oculus Quest 64gb version with controllers. No box
In great shape. Bought it in December. $400 shipped

Samsung Odyssey (not plus) with controllers windows mixed reality headset $200 Shipped OBO (hard to price this...make an offer)

HP Gen1 Windows Mixed reality headset. Used & signs of use. With controllers $80 shipped

Also I have the Jtech-wdex-50m 1080p wireless HDMI dongle kit ($200 new on amazon) $100 shipped

I am open to offers but really need $$ right now. Thanks

Heatwave is 100+ under Adidas4274 & ebay under APU5263

PayPal is preferred

Thanks and let me know if you have questions
 

