FS: Apple Powermac G5 Nvidia GeForce 6800 Ultra AGP DVI Video Card

C

commissioneranthony

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jul 2, 2008
Messages
1,332
Items:

Apple Powermac G5 Nvidia GeForce 6800 Ultra AGP DVI Video Card - $260​

-Apple Part# 603-7710
-Tested and working
-Will ship in an ESD bag.
-can throw in any other g5 part if interested
-If you want the whole tower, maybe I can arrange shipping. It's a heavy boy. Side panel missing.


Google Motorola Nexus 6 32GB Unlocked Clean IMEI ESN Lineage Smartphone XT1103 - $35​

-Battery works but the phone is old don't expect amazing battery life
-unlocked
-clean ESN
-clean IMEI
-color: white
-Tested working
-has lineage os 15.1


Terms & Conditions:
*Open to offers
*Free Shipping to US48 Only. I'm on the east coast.
*I primarily use USPS and UPS. I do not ship surepost or smartpost.
*All items came from a smoke free & pet free environment
*All items are tested and working unless otherwise indicated


Methods of Payment:
Paypal


Trades:
none at the moment


Reputation:
I have 1500+ 100% positive feedback on ebay as a seller and buyer, and I have all positive heat as well.
HEAT Under commissioneranthony
EBAY Under commissioneranthony
 

Got a picture of that xt-at keyboard? Also what windows version is the coa on the m4600?
 
TRS-80 what? That applies to a LOT of entirely different (and mostly incompatible) computers... And what accessories?

You should probably post pictures of what you have.
 
mvmiller12 said:
TRS-80 what? That applies to a LOT of entirely different (and mostly incompatible) computers... And what accessories?

You should probably post pictures of what you have.
Click to expand...
Hi. Thanks for the interest. I posted a bunch of images in the imgur link but they are super out of order. There are about 80 images. If you click on the embedded image box, it should bring you to a large list of images. If it doesnt work on your end, let me know and I will try to fix it or just use another image service. Thanks!
 
