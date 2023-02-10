FS: Apple Powermac G5 Nvidia GeForce 6800 Ultra AGP DVI Video Card

commissioneranthony
Items:
-Tested and working
-Will ship in an ESD bag.
-can throw in any other g5 part if interested
-If you want the whole tower, maybe I can arrange shipping. It's a heavy boy. Side panel missing.
-unlocked
-clean ESN
-clean IMEI
-color: white
-Tested working
-has lineage os 15.1
Terms & Conditions:
*Open to offers
*Free Shipping to US48 Only. I'm on the east coast.
*I primarily use USPS and UPS. I do not ship surepost or smartpost.
*All items came from a smoke free & pet free environment
*All items are tested and working unless otherwise indicated
Methods of Payment:
Paypal
Trades:
none at the moment
Reputation:
I have 1500+ 100% positive feedback on ebay as a seller and buyer, and I have all positive heat as well.
HEAT Under commissioneranthony
EBAY Under commissioneranthony
Apple Powermac G5 Nvidia GeForce 6800 Ultra AGP DVI Video Card - $260-Apple Part# 603-7710
