FS: Apple MacBook Pro 16 inch 2019 i7 2.6 16gb ram 512gb nvme Radeon Pro 5300M 4gb NVVJ2LL/A. New.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 inch Space Gray 2019 i7 2.6 16gb ram 512gb nvme Radeon Pro 5300M 4gb NVVJ2LL/A. New. Have an extra one of these, it's new open box never used.

Price...…………….$1985 Shipped

Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..272-0-0
 

