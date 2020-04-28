FS: Apple MacBook Pro 16 inch 2019 i7 2.6 16gb ram 512gb nvme Radeon Pro 5300M 4gb NVVJ2LL/A. New.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 inch Space Gray 2019 i7 2.6 16gb ram 512gb nvme Radeon Pro 5300M 4gb NVVJ2LL/A. New. Have an extra one of these, it's new open box never used.
Price...…………….$1985 Shipped
Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..272-0-0
Price...…………….$1985 Shipped
Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..272-0-0
Attachments
-
268 KB Views: 0
-
252.5 KB Views: 0
-
210.5 KB Views: 0
-
184.7 KB Views: 0
-
178.5 KB Views: 0
-
166.3 KB Views: 0
-
195.4 KB Views: 0
-
193.5 KB Views: 0
-
236.6 KB Views: 0
-
289.2 KB Views: 0
-
352.5 KB Views: 0
Last edited: