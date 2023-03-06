FS: Apple MacBook Pro 14" M2 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Unlocked, iPhone SE 3rd Unlocked

HeatWare - truciet - https://www.heatware.com/u/70895
Apple MacBook Pro 14" - $1,150 gifted/shipped OBO
Like new condition
M2 Pro 16/512
Space Gray
AppleCare+ until 8/23/2026
Battery Cycle Count 25
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Unlocked - $625 gifted/shipped OBO
White 128gb
Like new condition with battery health of 89%
Screen is 100% perfect
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Unlocked - $575 gifted/shipped OBO
Blue 128gb
Very mint condition only because two scruffs and case mark on the side. Battery health of 93%
Screen is 100% perfect
Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen Midnight 64gb Unlocked - $250 gifted/shipped OBO
-BNIB - only opened to confirm unlocked and not DOA
Apple MacBook Pro 14" - $1,150 gifted/shipped OBO
Like new condition
M2 Pro 16/512
Space Gray
AppleCare+ until 8/23/2026
Battery Cycle Count 25
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Unlocked - $625 gifted/shipped OBO
White 128gb
Like new condition with battery health of 89%
Screen is 100% perfect
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Unlocked - $575 gifted/shipped OBO
Blue 128gb
Very mint condition only because two scruffs and case mark on the side. Battery health of 93%
Screen is 100% perfect
Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen Midnight 64gb Unlocked - $250 gifted/shipped OBO
-BNIB - only opened to confirm unlocked and not DOA
Attachments
-
IMG_3378 Large.png1.4 MB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3379 Large.png1.7 MB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3380 Large.png1.6 MB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3381 Large.png1.5 MB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3383 Large.png1.5 MB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3385 Large.png1.6 MB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3386 Large.png1.6 MB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3392.png2.2 MB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3393.png3.5 MB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3394.png2.8 MB · Views: 0
-
IMG_3395.png2.1 MB · Views: 0
Last edited: