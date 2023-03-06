FS: Apple MacBook Pro 14" M2 Pro, Dell Latitude 9430 14" Laptop with Unlocked LTE, Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard

HeatWare - truciet - http://heatware.com/eval.php?id=70895
Apple MacBook Pro 14" M2 Pro - $1600 gifted/shipped OBO
-Like new but no box. Will be well packaged
-Under regular warranty until 6/21/2024
-You can still add AppleCare+
-Like new but no box. Will be well packaged
-Brand new and sealed
- Apple M2 Pro with 10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 16GB unified memory
- 512GB SSD storage
- 67W USB-C Power Adapter
- 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display²
- Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port
- Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID - US English
- Product Specs: https://www.apple.com/shop/buy-mac/...m2-pro-with-10-core-cpu-and-16-core-gpu-512gb
-Like new but no box. Will be well packaged
- 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1245U, vPro® Enterprise (12MB, 10 core, 12 thread, up to 4.40 GHz Turbo)
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro)
- Graphics Card Integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics
- Display Laptop, 14" FHD+(1920x1200) Non-Touch, IR Cam, Mic and SafeShutter, ComfortView+, Intelligent Privacy
- Memory 16GB, 6400MT/s, LPDDR5, integrated, Non-ECC
- Hard Drive 256 GB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD, Class 35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 Global Gigabit LTE DW5821E - Unlocked for all carriers
- Under ProSupport Plus Warranty until 11/23/2025
- Product Specs: https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/laptops/14-9430/spd/latitude-14-9430-laptop
-Brand new and sealed
Last edited: