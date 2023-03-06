FS: Apple MacBook Pro 14" M2 Pro, Dell Latitude 9430 14" Laptop with Unlocked LTE, Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard

Apple MacBook Pro 14" M2 Pro - $1600 gifted/shipped OBO
-Like new but no box. Will be well packaged
-Under regular warranty until 6/21/2024
-You can still add AppleCare+
Dell Latitude 9430 14" Laptop with Unlocked LTE - $700 gifted/shipped OBO
-Like new but no box. Will be well packed.
  • 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1245U, vPro® Enterprise (12MB, 10 core, 12 thread, up to 4.40 GHz Turbo)
  • Windows 10 Pro (Includes free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro)
  • Graphics Card Integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics
  • Display Laptop, 14" FHD+(1920x1200) Non-Touch, IR Cam, Mic and SafeShutter, ComfortView+, Intelligent Privacy
  • Memory 16GB, 6400MT/s, LPDDR5, integrated, Non-ECC
  • Hard Drive 256 GB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD, Class 35
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 Global Gigabit LTE DW5821E - Unlocked for all carriers
  • Under ProSupport Plus Warranty until 11/23/2025
  • Product Specs: https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/laptops/14-9430/spd/latitude-14-9430-laptop
Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard, Tactile Quiet Switches - $120 gifted/shipped
-Brand new and sealed
 

