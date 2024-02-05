FS: ++Apple MacBook Pro 14” M1 Pro Excellent condition $980++, Synology 4 Bay NAS, DDR5, DDR4,Corsair RGB

Dreamerbydesign
Terms
Downsizing my tech area, making room for a newborn this year.
For Sale:
Can send pics via pm. I prefer to keep the thread as clean as possible.
Sold: Seasonic Platinum PSU, Apple Mac Mini M2, ASUS 6800XT, Gigabyte b650 Aorus Elite AX mobo, 7950x cpu, WD SN700 SSD, AMD 3600 CPU, MSI B550 Tomahawk Motherboard, Gigabyte 2080 Super OC - sold,
I will have pictures up soon, and more coming once this stuff starts to move. If you have any questions please just ask. Thanks for looking.
- Shipping to US48 only.
- Payment: PayPal F&F, Venmo, normal PayPal (for increased cost)
- Must have some form of feedback, I will not sell to new accounts.
- If shipping is included I choose the shipper
- All shipping includes tracking
- No trades. I am drastically downsizing my area for tech gear.
- OBO WHEN indicated, otherwise price is rather firm. I don’t like wait for the last penny, I just sell at fair prices first come first serve.
- I also have stuff listed locally, so this list can change frequently.
- I ship within (2) business days max, usually daily if before 10 am.
- Apple MacBook Pro 14” 2021 M1 Pro cpu, 16GB, 512GB, silver- Mint condition. Only used in professional office setting occasionally. Screen is excellent. Battery health 99%! Ships with original box. Nothing wrong. Work provided me with a 16” mbp. So my personal unit can be sold. Great machine, just can’t keep two. Not eligible anymore for applecare. It expired this month.
- Price: lowered again, to 980 shipped US48 only. Also listed locally. Let's get this sold.
- Corsair RGB lighting and fan lot - This gets sold together - This is a lot of used items, that include the retail boxes. Was used for under a year, with filters on all fans. This is a lot of 4 fans total and everything that comes with them (lighting node pro etc) and the LED magnetic strip expansion kit. Everything works as it should may have some dust on them as they were used. I have linked everything below
- Corsair LL120 3 x 120mm fan RGB kit WITH lighting Node Pro Link to Corsair Site Model # CO-9050072-WW
- Corsair LL120 120 mm RGB fan x 1 (identical to what is in the fan kit above) Model # CO-9050071-WW
- Corsair RGB LED Lighting PRO expansion kit - (4 x magnetic strips, 2 x extension cables) Link to Corsair Site Model #CL-8930002
- This entire kit will ship together. Items will be in retail boxes. $80 shipped. Also listed locally.
- G Skill Trident Z DDR4 3200 32 GB (2 x 16GB) CL14-14-14-34 1.35V B Die Dual Rank kit
( F4-3200C14D-32GTZ ) - No original packaging. Has red accents that can be removed (so the ram is just black and grey) Ships in antistatic bags in a box. I pack well, check my feedback. This is some great dual rank B Die. This ram can easily be overclocked. It was recently removed from a running gaming machine. This is an excellent DDR4 kit, lots of headroom. $80 shipped obo
- Corsair 120mm Fans x 3 M/N RWF0041 12V 0.225A Part # 31-005994 - These are identical to what comes on the Corsair 360 AIO Elite Capellix - I bought these for a push pull setup. At the time Corsair did not sell these separate, only with the kit. If you are OCD and want the identical fans for this kit, these are it, and push pull worked fine. $40 shipped obo
- DDR5 6000 RAM G Skill 32 GB (2 x 16GB) Kit
F5-6000J3636F16GX2-FX5 Link For More Info. AMD EXPO, Flare X, CL36. Ran excellent with my 7950x on a Gigabyte B650 motherboard. $70 Shipped
- DDR5 5600 RAM G Skill 32 GB (2 x 16GB) This kit consists of (2) retail packages of
F5.5600 3636C16GX 1- FX5 ram. 36-36-36-89 1.2V AMD EXPO. Each stick is packaged retail separately. I used it with a 7600x and a 7900x in a Gigabyte motherboard with good success. $65 shipped obo
- SYNOLOGY DS920+ , upgraded to 12 GB ram, and all original box
- - upgraded to 12 GB of ram
- 4 bay disk less, excellent condition with the original box and packaging. This is the desirable 4 bay model that has the Intel processor that transcodes Plex like a beast. Newer AMD based 4 bay models cannot do this. Chances are you know this model if you are looking for it. Supports M.2 NVME caching (2 bays under unit)
- $600 obo shipped includes 8GB ram upgrade (total 12gb) and all original packaging.
- 4 x 4TB Seagate Terascale Enterprise HDD's (were in the DS920+): I have (4) x Seagate Terascale 4TB SATAII 7200 rpm, 64MB cache NAS/Enterprise hard drives that can also go with this. I have smart info, they are all healthy. Hours range from 260 hours to 20k hours. They were old stock I bought in 2021). Ran great in this NAS. I bought from Goharddrive in 2021, they were recertified, but actually new old stock. Ships in the original GHD boxes with anti static bags. $125 shipped obo
