FS Apple Macbook Air 13.3" A1466 purchased new

dr.quest
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2007
- Messages
- 380
Apple Macbook Air for sale, $135 plus shipping
Owned it new since 2017, model A1466, has been my favorite laptop, but got a newer one.
13.3"
Intel i5 1.6Ghz
8Gb of ram
128Gb SSD storage
Has Magsafe charger, magnetic charging port
USB ports and a SD card slot
Has the original box and material with it as pictured.
I bought it new in 2017 and it's just been a great laptop.
Has Breaking Bad Heisenberg vinyl logo on the lid. I can peel it off it you'd like.
It's in great condition, battery still holds a good charge. Has the original power adapter with it, oddly the cord has discolored(not bright white), but isn't frayed or damaged and still works great.
Since it has an Intel processor you can run Windows on it if you'd like, but MacOS is super fast and stable.
My Heat
Owned it new since 2017, model A1466, has been my favorite laptop, but got a newer one.
13.3"
Intel i5 1.6Ghz
8Gb of ram
128Gb SSD storage
Has Magsafe charger, magnetic charging port
USB ports and a SD card slot
Has the original box and material with it as pictured.
I bought it new in 2017 and it's just been a great laptop.
Has Breaking Bad Heisenberg vinyl logo on the lid. I can peel it off it you'd like.
It's in great condition, battery still holds a good charge. Has the original power adapter with it, oddly the cord has discolored(not bright white), but isn't frayed or damaged and still works great.
Since it has an Intel processor you can run Windows on it if you'd like, but MacOS is super fast and stable.
My Heat
Last edited: