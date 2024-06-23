FS Apple Macbook Air 13.3" A1466 purchased new

dr.quest

dr.quest

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2007
Messages
380
Apple Macbook Air for sale, $135 plus shipping

Owned it new since 2017, model A1466, has been my favorite laptop, but got a newer one.

13.3"
Intel i5 1.6Ghz
8Gb of ram
128Gb SSD storage
Has Magsafe charger, magnetic charging port
USB ports and a SD card slot

Has the original box and material with it as pictured.

I bought it new in 2017 and it's just been a great laptop.

Has Breaking Bad Heisenberg vinyl logo on the lid. I can peel it off it you'd like.

It's in great condition, battery still holds a good charge. Has the original power adapter with it, oddly the cord has discolored(not bright white), but isn't frayed or damaged and still works great.

Since it has an Intel processor you can run Windows on it if you'd like, but MacOS is super fast and stable.

My Heat

IMG_5984-S.jpg

IMG_6019-S.jpg

IMG_6012-S.jpg

IMG_6013-S.jpg

IMG_6014-S.jpg

IMG_6015-S.jpg

IMG_6016-S.jpg

IMG_6018-S.jpg

IMG_6017-S.jpg
1719153245973.gif
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top