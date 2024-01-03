FS: Apple Mac Mini Late 2014; Razer Blade 15 Advanced 3080

For Sale:

Mac Mini 2014 - Core i5 2.6ghz - 8GB RAM - 1TB SSD (Samsung 860 EVO installed) - MacOS Monterey 12.7 is clean installed - $125 shipped
Option 2: i can reinstall the stock 1TB traditional 5400rpm hard drive for $105 shipped

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Early 2021
Core i7 10875H 8 Core CPU
32GB RAM
1TB SSD
2560x1400 240hz Screen
Nvidia GeForce 3080 with 8GB Graphics Memory
Great condition with Razer Power Supply
$1175 shipped or $1100 local pickup from Central NJ - Pictures to come soon

2x - Silicon Power 256GB NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen3x4 2280 SSD (SP256GBP34A60M28) - 100% Health - $16 shipped each, $28 for both - SOLD

Pictures:
View: https://imgur.com/a/VEy3JeT

LMK, thanks!
 
