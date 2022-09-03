FS: Apple Mac Mini, AMD Vega 56 Nano, Raijintek Morpheus II cooler

*If you think the prices are too high make me an offer!*



1) AMD Vega 56 Nano

Card missing original fan. currently just heatsink with a Thermaltake Riing LED White fan ziptied on

needs a PCI slot cover (can be found on Ebay) or just ziptie into system

$120 pp ff shipped



2) Raijintek Morpheus II Core VGA cooler

used but all parts should be there, fits the Vega 56 but the heatpipes stick out the back too far to mount in a case

$60 pp ff shipped



3) Apple Mac Mini 2014 i5 2.6 8GB 256GB+1TB

2014 Mac Mini I added a HP EX920 SSD to. Comes with power cord

$110 pp ff shipped