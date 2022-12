FS: Apple M1 MacBook Air 13”,

US48 shipping only

PayPal for payment

No trades currently

All items from a smoke free home and work as they should.

Shipping will come with tracking and insurance

Ships within a business day usually

I only ship to verified addresses. No P.O. Boxes

2FA activated [H]Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/57196/to Terms:It’s that season. Upgrades happened and I need to move some gear that’s no longer being used. Pictures will be added in the next day or two.For SaleApple iPad Pro 12.9 Cellular 256GB 5th gen Space Gray, Apple Pencil 2, Spigen Case - comes with original box and charger. Like new condition used rarely at home for remote things with work. Then work supplied me with a laptop.Sol- m1 cpu, 8gb ram, 256gb ssd, 13.3” screen. Excellent condition. Used at home only. Comes with original box and original charger. Silver color. Pictures soon.$700 shipped