FS: Apple M1 MacBook Air 13”, Apple M1 5th Gen iPad Pro Cellular 12.9” 256GB w/ Apple Pencil 2

Terms:
It’s that season. Upgrades happened and I need to move some gear that’s no longer being used. Pictures will be added in the next day or two.
For Sale
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 Cellular 256GB 5th gen Space Gray, Apple Pencil 2, Spigen Case - comes with original box and charger. Like new condition used rarely at home for remote things with work. Then work supplied me with a laptop.
Excellent condition. No problems. Currently 1399 new at apple.
Link for more info: 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB - Space Gray
https://store.apple.com/xc/product/MP603LL/A
775 shipped, includes fees, shipping, insurance for shipping and tracking obo. No trades.
Apple MacBook M1 Air- m1 cpu, 8gb ram, 256gb ssd, 13.3” screen. Excellent condition. Used at home only. Comes with original box and original charger. Silver color. Pictures soon.
Link for more info
$650 shipped
Terms:
- US48 shipping only
- PayPal for payment
- No trades currently
- All items from a smoke free home and work as they should.
- Shipping will come with tracking and insurance
- Ships within a business day usually
- I only ship to verified addresses. No P.O. Boxes
Last edited: