FS: Apple Late 2013 21.5" iMac 2.9, 16gb ram, 512gb pci-e ssd, Nvidia GT 750M 1gb ME087LL/A $450 !

Apple Late 2013 21.5" iMac 2.9 ghz, 16gb Ram, 512gb pci-e ssd which was a $500 option, Nvidia GT 750M 1gb. Excellent clean condition with virtually no signs of ware. The screen is perfect with no dead or stuck pixels. Comes with Apple power cord and a MacAlly compact usb keyboard and mouse set. Ships in a fitted iMac box/packing. I bought this from Microcenter and there's still most of the 90 day Warranty left, Receipt included.

Price.......................$450 Shipped



Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..265-0-0