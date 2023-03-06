FS: Apple iPad Pro 11" M2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, Apple MacBook Pro 14" M2 Pro, Dell Latitude 9430 14" Laptop with Unlocked LTE

T

t2uciet

Gawd
Joined
Nov 12, 2007
Messages
780
HeatWare - truciet - http://heatware.com/eval.php?id=70895

Apple iPad Pro 11" M2 128gb Wi-Fi Space Gray - $765 gifted/shipped
-Very mint with box and accessories. Screen Protector since day 1
-Under regular warranty until 11/15/2023
-Includes mint Logitech Combo Touch
-Product Specs: https://www.apple.com/shop/buy-ipad/ipad-pro/11-inch-display-128gb-space-gray-wifi
-Product Specs: https://www.logitech.com/en-us/products/ipad-keyboards/combo-touch-ipad.920-010095.html

Apple iPad Pro 11" M2 128gb Wi-Fi + Cellular Space Gray - $925 gifted/shipped
-Very mint but no box. Screen Protector since day 1. Includes Anker charger and cable. Will be well packaged.
-Under regular warranty until 12/13/2023
-Includes mint Apple Magic Keyboard
-Product Specs: https://www.apple.com/shop/buy-ipad/ipad-pro/11-inch-display-128gb-space-gray-wifi-cellular
-Product Specs: https://www.apple.com/shop/product/MJQL3LL/A/magic-keyboard-for-ipad-pro-129‑inch-6th-generation-us-english-white

Apple MacBook Pro 14" M2 Pro - $1550 gifted/shipped OBO
-Like new but no box. Will be well packaged
-Under regular warranty until 6/21/2024
-You can still add AppleCare+
Dell Latitude 9430 14" Laptop with Unlocked LTE - $700 gifted/shipped OBO
-Like new but no box. Will be well packed.
  • 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1245U, vPro® Enterprise (12MB, 10 core, 12 thread, up to 4.40 GHz Turbo)
  • Windows 10 Pro (Includes free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro)
  • Graphics Card Integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics
  • Display Laptop, 14" FHD+(1920x1200) Non-Touch, IR Cam, Mic and SafeShutter, ComfortView+, Intelligent Privacy
  • Memory 16GB, 6400MT/s, LPDDR5, integrated, Non-ECC
  • Hard Drive 256 GB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD, Class 35
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 Global Gigabit LTE DW5821E - Unlocked for all carriers
  • Under ProSupport Plus Warranty until 11/23/2025
  • Product Specs: https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/laptops/14-9430/spd/latitude-14-9430-laptop
 

Attachments

  • 2 - zhvyThu.jpg
    2 - zhvyThu.jpg
    322.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 3 - btvRcjr.jpg
    3 - btvRcjr.jpg
    222 KB · Views: 1
  • 4 - Cbt7irC.jpg
    4 - Cbt7irC.jpg
    371.2 KB · Views: 1
  • 5 - mIR09MF.jpg
    5 - mIR09MF.jpg
    359.2 KB · Views: 1
  • photo_4952124393987877662_y.jpg
    photo_4952124393987877662_y.jpg
    31.5 KB · Views: 0
  • photo_4952124393987877661_y.jpg
    photo_4952124393987877661_y.jpg
    88.2 KB · Views: 0
  • photo_4952124393987877660_y.jpg
    photo_4952124393987877660_y.jpg
    34.1 KB · Views: 0
  • photo_4952124393987877659_y.jpg
    photo_4952124393987877659_y.jpg
    51.9 KB · Views: 0
  • photo_4952124393987877658_y.jpg
    photo_4952124393987877658_y.jpg
    189.4 KB · Views: 0
  • photo_4952124393987877657_y.jpg
    photo_4952124393987877657_y.jpg
    59 KB · Views: 0
  • photo_4952124393987877656_y.jpg
    photo_4952124393987877656_y.jpg
    86.3 KB · Views: 0
  • photo_4961255485869239254_y.jpg
    photo_4961255485869239254_y.jpg
    115.2 KB · Views: 0
  • photo_4961255485869239252_y.jpg
    photo_4961255485869239252_y.jpg
    97.8 KB · Views: 0
  • photo_4961255485869239251_y.jpg
    photo_4961255485869239251_y.jpg
    110.3 KB · Views: 0
  • photo_4961255485869239250_y.jpg
    photo_4961255485869239250_y.jpg
    101.5 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top