FS: Apple iPad Pro 11" M1

Howdy folks,

I have some items that I'm looking to part ways with:
  • iPad Pro 11" M1, Wifi. 128GB. Gray. Mint Condition. $525 Shipped CONUS.
    • Comes with an Apple blue folio cover & Apple pencil usbc.
  • Xbox Series X. $300 + $50 for shipping CONUS. I will cover the remaining shipping cost if it's over $50. Whatever surplus from the shipping cost will be refunded to the buyer.SOLD
    • Will come with 1 2 very lightly used white Series X controllers and a BNIB white Series X controller.
    • Pictures
  • Lenovo Legion Go. 512GB model. $450 + shipping CONUS SOLD
  • PlayStation Portal. $200 shipped CONUS.SOLD
    • Comes with this carrying case.

Xbox & controllers are in mint condition, no issues whatsoever. It has not been used in the last 6+ months so it's time to find it a new home.
I have the original boxes. Turns out, I do not. I will make sure it's packaged well enough to survive the trip to your doorstep without a hitch.
Let me know if you have any questions.

All prices are net (fee-less payments ONLY) & OBO. Paypal F&F or Zelle.
Please let me know if you would like to pay with a different method besides the one listed above.
I am more than happy to send you videos or have a FaceTime/video call to show you that all items are in perfect working condition.

Thank you.
Up to the top. Buyitbuyitbuyitbuyit.

I can't save myself so someone needs to do it for me.
 
Bumparoo.

Please buy my stuff so I can afford to make more financially bad decisions
 
Bump, let's get this XSX to someone who will get some use out of it
 
