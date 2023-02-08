FS: Apple iPad 9.7" A1954 (2018, 6th Gen, 32GB, WiFi), Corsair Power Supplies

krylon
2[H]4U
Apple iPad 6th Generation (2018, 32GB, WiFi, Space Gray) model A1954
I have two available, mint condition, always stored in a bumper case with screen protector.
$120 shipped each
Corsair HX1500i Power Supply
Fully Modular, 1500W, 80 PLUS Platinum PSU
New in the box, still sealed
$250 shipped
Corsair HX650 Power Supply (model 75-001217)
Semi Modular, 650W, 80 PLUS Gold PSU
Factory recertified unit that has been rock solid for me. Complete in the box with all of the accessories.
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categ...Supply-Units/hx-series-config/p/CP-9020030-NA
$50 shipped
HeatWare!!!
https://www.heatware.com/u/247
Netgear CM600
DOCSIS 3.0, 24x8. It was used on Spectrum (they pushed V1.01.14 firmware to it), but also compatible on Cox, Comcast, etc.
G..SKILL Ripjaws V CL16
DDR4-3600 CL16-19-19-39 1.35V
F4-3600C16D-32GVKC
Tested with Memtest86 at XMP timings. Comes complete in the retail package with case badge.
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/184/1562831784/F4-3600C16D-32GVKC
ASUS TUF GAMING B550-PLUS B550 AM4 Motherboard
Complete in retail box
https://www.asus.com/motherboards-components/motherboards/tuf-gaming/tuf-gaming-b550-plus/techspec/
Schiit Magni 3 Headphone Amp and Preamp
Complete in the original box and power adapter
