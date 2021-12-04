FS: Apple iMac 21.5" Retina 4K (Mid 2017) 3.0 Ghz, 8 Gb DDR4, Samsung 870 EVO 500 Gb SSD, Radeon Pro 555 2 Gb. NCASE M1 V 6.1 Case in Silver

Apple iMac 21.5" Retina 4K (Mid 2017) 3.0 Ghz i5, 8 Gb DDR4 2400, Upgraded Samsung 870 EVO 500 Gb SSD, Radeon Pro 555 2 Gb.................In New Condition, running perfectly and passes all Apple Diagnostics. Comes with the original Apple Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse and power cord. Will ship in an Apple 21.5 iMac double box............................$610 Split Shipping Cost

NCASE M1 V 6.1 Case in Silver. Very nice, clean NCASE M1 V 6.1. Comes with all the parts, extra screws and a compliment of Noctua Fans. This one came to me missing one of the top frame rail mounts. I expertly fashioned a small aluminum bracket replacement and it's good as new....................$175 shipped

Asus H670-Plus D4 As new complete in the box..........................$120