FS: Apple Airpods Pro 2 (usb-c), Thinkpad T460 laptops, Microsoft 256gb SSD (SP8+ products), NAS Hard Drives

I have the following items forsale. All are new unless otherwise said. See signature for Heat. Been a long and trustworthy seller here. Price includes shipping for USA and insurance. Willing to entertain trade offers depending if its something I need. Also, please do not contact me and waste my time unless you are serious or with low ball offers.

I accept fee free payments with Paypal, Venmo, Cash App, or Apple Pay.

1. Thinkpad T460, 16gb, i5-6300u, 256gb SSD, Windows 11 Pro 22h2 64bit, 1920x1080 display (works great, was my fathers, will reset the Windows install). Batteries still holds charge fine. (yes, it has two batteries in this model, one internal one external). -- - $120 shipped

2. Dell XPS 13", 9360, i7-7560U, 8gb, 256gb SSD, Windows 11 Pro 21H2, 3200x1800 high resolution touchscreen display, in good condition other than a scratch on lid. Battery replaced a year ago with oem Dell Battery. - $200 shipped

3. Apple Airpods Pro (usb-c latest version) - Used only a few times, and misplaced and bought new ones to replace these and now these showed up. In mint condition. (Yes, they were cleaned with alcohol wipes). AppleCare was purchased with them as well. - $150 shipped

4. Microsoft 256gb Model 1911 SSD which comes in their Surface Pro 8 or higher products. $25 shipped. See picture below.

5. NAS hard drives forsale. Upgraded to a newer NAS, and selling the old smaller drives. See below. PM me offers for the drives below on the ones you select and we can work out something. All prices for the NAS drives do not include shipping any longer Will ship cheapest way USPS or UPS depending on location.

BrandPrice shippedModelSerial #SizePower On CountPower On HoursConditionWarranty
Seagate Desktop HD
$20​
ST4000DM000-1F2168Z306XWNF4 TB3148203GoodOut of Warr
Seagate IronWolf
$40​
ST6000VN0033-2EE110ZADAT5Y26 TB3619434GoodOut of Warr
WD Red
$30​
WD30EFRX-68EUZN0WD-WMC4N23703043 TB39567572GoodOut of Warr
WD Red
$30
WD30EFRX-68EUZN0WD-WCC4N4CKPD833 TB4153756GoodOut of Warr
WD Red
$30
WD30EFRX-68EUZN0WD-WCC4N4CKPYCD3 TB4053756GoodOut of Warr
WD Red
$40
WD30EFRX-68EUZN0WD-WCC7K2KCRDUL4 TB3334543GoodOut of Warr
 

