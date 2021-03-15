FS: Apple Airpods Pro 2 (usb-c), Thinkpad T460 laptops, Microsoft 256gb SSD (SP8+ products), NAS Hard Drives

2. Dell XPS 13", 9360, i7-7560U, 8gb, 256gb SSD, Windows 11 Pro 21H2, 3200x1800 high resolution touchscreen display, in good condition other than a scratch on lid. Battery replaced a year ago with oem Dell Battery. - $200 shipped

Brand Price shipped Model Serial # Size Power On Count Power On Hours Condition Warranty Seagate Desktop HD $20​ ST4000DM000-1F2168 Z306XWNF 4 TB 31 48203 Good Out of Warr Seagate IronWolf $40​ ST6000VN0033-2EE110 ZADAT5Y2 6 TB 36 19434 Good Out of Warr WD Red $30​ WD30EFRX-68EUZN0 WD-WMC4N2370304 3 TB 395 67572 Good Out of Warr WD Red $30 ​ WD30EFRX-68EUZN0 WD-WCC4N4CKPD83 3 TB 41 53756 Good Out of Warr WD Red $30 ​ WD30EFRX-68EUZN0 WD-WCC4N4CKPYCD 3 TB 40 53756 Good Out of Warr WD Red $40 ​ WD30EFRX-68EUZN0 WD-WCC7K2KCRDUL 4 TB 33 34543 Good Out of Warr

1. Thinkpad T460, 16gb, i5-6300u, 256gb SSD, Windows 11 Pro 22h2 64bit, 1920x1080 display (works great, was my fathers, will reset the Windows install). Batteries still holds charge fine. (yes, it has two batteries in this model, one internal one external). -- - $120 shipped

3. Apple Airpods Pro (usb-c latest version) - Used only a few times, and misplaced and bought new ones to replace these and now these showed up. In mint condition. (Yes, they were cleaned with alcohol wipes). AppleCare was purchased with them as well. - $150 shipped

4. Microsoft 256gb Model 1911 SSD which comes in their Surface Pro 8 or higher products. $25 shipped.

5. NAS hard drives forsale. Upgraded to a newer NAS, and selling the old smaller drives.