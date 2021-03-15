FS: Apple AirPods Pro 1, Ring Mailbox Sensor,

I have the following items forsale. All are new unless otherwise said. See signature for Heat. Been a long and trustworthy seller here. Everything is OBO, and possible combination discounts. Price includes shipping for USA and insurance



1. Ring Mailbox Sensor – Black (Requires Ring Bridge to work, new and sealed) - $15 shipped



2. Apple AirPods Pro 1, lightly used, case has some scratches from usage. Will not include original ear tips but has additional sizes in box that have not been used. They were thoroughly cleaned with alcohol. - $100 shipped obo