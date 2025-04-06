FS: Apple 96W MacBook Power Adapter and Fitbit Luxe

1) $45 - Apple 96W MacBook Power Adapter : The 96W USB-C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. It’s compatible with numerous USB-C devices and charging cables. Apple recommends pairing this power adapter with your 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) using a USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable or USB-C Charge Cable to take advantage of fast charging, so you can go from 0 to 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes.
2) $45 - Fitbit Luxe with charger, original box, and wrist band. This fitness tracker works great on Android and iPhone devices. It is in excellent condition.
Shipping is $8 each to CONUS.
