FS: Apple 21.5" iMac Late 2013 BTO. 3.1 i7 4770S, 256gb SSD, 16gb DDR3 1600,Nvidia GT 750M 1gb $485

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by mothman, Dec 21, 2019.

    mothman

    mothman [H]ardness Supreme

    Apple 21.5" iMac Late 2013 BTO (Built to Order) 3.1 ghz i7-4770S, 256gb Flash Storage, 16gb DDR3 1600 Ram, Nvidia GT 750M 1gb graphics. In near new condition, performs flawlessly. Comes with a brand new Apple full size USB keyboard and wired Mighty Mouse Set. Ships in an original complete box/packing.

    Everymac Specs:https://everymac.com/systems/apple/imac/specs/imac-core-i7-3.1-21-inch-aluminum-late-2013-specs.html

    Price...............…$485 Shipped

    Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..265-0-0
     

  Dec 26, 2019 at 11:35 AM #10
    mothman

    mothman [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,164
    Joined:
    May 28, 2009
    Lower Price
     
    mothman, Dec 26, 2019 at 11:35 AM
    mothman, Dec 26, 2019 at 11:35 AM
    #10
    mothman

    Dropped again
     
