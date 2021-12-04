  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Apple 2019 MacBook Pro Retina 16 inch 2.6 Ghz i7, 16 Gb, 500 Gb SSD, Radeon Pro 5300

Apple 2019 MacBook Pro Retina 16 inch. 2.6 GHz i7, 16 Gb DDR4 Ram, 500 Gb Flash Storage, Radeon Pro 5300 4 Gb Graphics. Brand New Condition running perfectly with only 92 battery cycles. Includes the original Apple 96 Watt Type C charger and cable…,……..$595

Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping. I'm 2FA Enabled

Heatware 308-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
 

Last edited:
Will add that the Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi DDR4 Motherboard has an extra notch cut-out so Legacy HSF will work on the board. You do NOT have to wait for a converter for the LGA1700 socket
 
terpsy said:
Will add that the Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi DDR4 Motherboard has an extra notch cut-out so Legacy HSF will work on the board. You do NOT have to wait for a converter for the LGA1700 socket
Click to expand...

Maybe, maybe not since the z-height is different. Bolt through/screw down type should be fine, but anything that uses the clips probably won't work.
 
Furious_Styles said:
Ever get those issues worked out with the board mothman?
Click to expand...

I don't think he actually had issues. It's just the bios configuration Asus uses for the Intel rst. I have the same configuration on my rog board.

I wouldn't hesitate to buy it personally. In fact if this had come up 2 weeks ago I would have bought it.
 
Just want to clarify, is the price included shipping? is that pricing for Paypal FF or GS?
 
i do but in way up in Northern Canada and shipping is $280-$344 so Fk them, Bump for great deal.
 
Dang, if I didn't just waste so much money on the kids for christmas... I could use a decent transcoding card for my Plex server :). Well, free bump anyways.
 
I am interested in the SSD for the Apple.
Sent you a PM an hour or so ago.
 
mothman said:
Intel i5-11600K, EVGA Z590 DARK motherboard, Crucial P5 Plus 500gb PCIe 4.0, T-Force DDR4 3200 Ram Combo. Purchased new recently, As New complete in the boxes. I have the receipt for warranty................................$385

Intel i5-12400, Asus Rog Strix B660-I DDR5 and Crucial DDR5 4800 Ram Combo...............................SOLD

EVGA Geforce RTX 3050 XC Gaming 8 Gb Graphics Card (metal backplate). Opened but never used complete in the box, warranty...............SOLD

Apple MacBook Pro Retina 15" (Mid 2014) 2.8Ghz i7, 16gb Ram, 512gb PCIe SSD, Nvidia GT 750M Graphics. In Excellent Clean condition with just a couple small marks on the top right. Runs perfectly with just 51 battery cycles and passes Apple Diagnostics.The screen is perfect with no dead pixels. This is one of the highest spec models that was built to order. Comes with 85 watt Magsafe 2 Power Adapter and a clean install of Mac oS Big Sur..............................$375

Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping.

Heatware 282-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
Click to expand...

Will the Macbook run Windows 10?
 
